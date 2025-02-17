Monday, February 17, 2025
Sindh govt bans unnecessary social media use in public offices

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
KARACHI  -  Sindh government has banned the unnecessary use of social media in all public institutions across the province, restricting government officers and employees from recording videos during duty hours. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, issued directives enforcing the ban, with a formal notification also released. According to the notification, any government officer or employee found showcasing official responsibilities on social media will face strict action. CM has also written to the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General of Sindh Police, instructing them to ensure compliance with the new policy. The government has decided to take strict action against employees who fail to comply with the directives. The notification highlights that officers frequently upload pictures and videos from government offices, vehicles, and while wearing official uniforms. The statement warns all government officials and employees to refrain from such behavior, as violations will result in departmental action.

Our Staff Reporter

