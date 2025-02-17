Monday, February 17, 2025
Six die in car-motorcycle collision in Multan

NEWS WIRE
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Six persons were killed and seven were injured in a collision between a high-roof car and motorcycle near Hasan Sawali in Multan.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, four injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, while three injured were given first aid at the spot.

The spokesperson said the bodies of the deceased were also shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ahmad, Zahid, Haseeb, and Adil. According to police, the accident occurred due to overspeeding, and Police Station Shah Shams started action after reaching the spot.

