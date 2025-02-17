Solar Pakistan 2025 from 21st

Monday, February 17, 2025
February 17, 2025
LAHORE  -  Largest solar exhibition in the region, Solar Pakistan 2025, is set to showcase revolutionary advancements in green innovation in Lahore. Exhibition will be held from 21st to 23rd February 2025 at Expo Centre Lahore, bringing together 350 leading companies from more than 10 countries to spotlight cutting-edge advancements in solar technology and drive the country’s transition to alternative energy.

Over three days, attendees will explore the latest breakthroughs in solar technology, setting the stage for a more energy-efficient and sustainable Pakistan.

“Solar Pakistan is more than just an exhibition - it is a platform for progress. As the demand for alternative energy surges, this event serves as a catalyst for industry collaboration, technological innovation, and policy dialogue. By bringing together experts, investors, and policymakers, we are shaping the future of solar energy in Pakistan and reinforcing our commitment to a cleaner, greener tomorrow,” said Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO, Fakt Exhibitions.

With a robust lineup of exhibitors, industry pioneers, and policymakers, Solar Pakistan 2025 is expected to draw a large influx of trade visitors, fostering partnerships and accelerating solar energy adoption across the country.

