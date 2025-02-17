Strong westerly system to bring rain and snow to Northern Pakistan

A strong westerly weather system has entered Pakistan, bringing the likelihood of widespread rain and snow in the upper parts of the country. Weather experts predict that 70 to 80 per cent of the northern areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, will experience heavy rain and snowfall, particularly in mountainous regions.

Punjab is also expected to receive significant rainfall from February 19 to 21, with two to three rain spells anticipated in southern and central parts, along with possible hailstorms. Islamabad and its surrounding areas are likely to witness similar weather patterns.

While Sindh is expected to remain unaffected, Balochistan will likely benefit from the system, with snowfall predicted in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, and Qila Saifullah.