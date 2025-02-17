Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Taliban refuse to disband Vice and Virtue Ministry, ask West not to interfere in Afghan affairs

Taliban refuse to disband Vice and Virtue Ministry, ask West not to interfere in Afghan affairs
Anadolu
10:09 AM | February 17, 2025
International

Afghanistan rejected disbanding its Ministry of Vice and Virtue, despite appeals from foreign ministers from several European countries, as well as Canada and Australia, local TOLO News reported on Sunday.

Saif-ul-Islam Khyber, spokesman for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, said the ministry serves the needs of the Afghan people and functions under the principles of "Islamic Sharia."

He asserted that the rights of both men and women in Afghanistan are guaranteed under the Islamic law.

He urged these countries not to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs and criticized negative propaganda that depicted Afghanistan as the most oppressive country for women.

After two decades of war against the United States and its allies, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021, and since then, the Taliban have made drastic changes to the country's governing system, which has drawn criticism from different governments and the United Nations.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025