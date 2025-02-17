Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three brothers among four die in Layyah accident

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LAYYAH  -  Four people including three brothers were killed in a road accident near here on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Kot Addu Road near Aziz Farm where a tractor-trolley loaded with building material overturned after colliding with a truck. The people sitting on top of trolley were trapped under the debris. Rescue officials rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies from debris. The victims were identified as three brothers- Yousuf (26), Rafi (33) and Yunus (35), and another person Shahid-ur-Rehman (20). However, a man identified as Ehsan Ali (30) suffered multiple injuries. The Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital. All the victims belonged to Chak No. 623 TDA, a suburban area near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025