Within just three weeks in office, American President Donald Trump has gone to great lengths to impose his final solution for the Palestine conflict. It is no secret that President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu go hand in hand when it comes to the expansionist agenda of the state of Israel. However, many commentators are surprised at Trump’s plan for Gaza because it extends even beyond the Zionist agenda of the current state of Israel.

Under Trump’s plan, the Palestinian population of Gaza, which is around 2–2.5 million, would be displaced, resettled, and relocated from the Gaza Strip to the Arab countries of Jordan and Egypt. As per the fallacy of Trump’s core belief, the Gaza Strip has become an uninhabitable place, so the displacement of Palestinians must be done to restructure and reorganise the land to make it liveable again. However, after such giant reconstruction and real estate projects, the Palestinian population of Gaza would not be allowed to return. In simple words, President Trump is using the playbook of the Nakba (1948), in which a major chunk of the Palestinian population was displaced from their native land and forced to take refuge in neighbouring Arab countries, mainly in Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria. Since then, they have never been allowed to return to their native homeland.

Therefore, the playbook of Zionists and President Trump has similar methods, patterns, and tactics for the extermination of the native Palestinian population. Additionally, under the so-called Trump plan for Gaza, the two-state solution, which both Israel and the USA had previously agreed to implement, would be virtually dead. During 16 months of the Israel-Hamas war, many Israeli political and military leaders stated publicly that Israel would absorb the Gaza Strip and West Bank to end the debate over a two-state solution, and Trump is already working on the same agenda to deny any possibility of a two-state solution for the Palestinian population.

Therefore, the political leadership of Palestinians, both from Gaza and the West Bank, has rejected Trump’s proposal for the resettlement of the Gaza population to Jordan and Egypt. Overwhelmingly, the Palestinian population of Gaza states that they will never leave their homeland and will continue their political struggle for a sovereign Palestinian state.

Interestingly, both Jordan and Egypt have rejected Trump’s proposal for the resettlement of the Palestinian population in their countries. Both nations fully understand that allowing the Palestinian population into their respective territories will cause internal disturbances in terms of politics, the economy, and society. Furthermore, given the popular support in the Arab streets for the Palestinian cause, implementing such a scheme would call their legitimacy into question before the general public. However, given the unpredictable and belligerent nature of Trump, and the economic and security dependency of Jordan and Egypt on the USA for their survival, it is quite difficult for them to reject Trump’s proposal outright for the Gaza Strip. President Trump has already stated that he will go to great lengths to exert pressure on Jordan and Egypt for the implementation of his plan, which means that economic and military assistance will be withdrawn if Jordan and Egypt do not agree to the resettlement plan.

However, both countries have looked to other Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, and have gathered support from the Arab League to resist the USA-Israel agenda for the Gaza Strip. Interestingly, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has already rejected Trump’s plan, stating clearly that without the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state, there is no question of recognising the state of Israel under any circumstances. This means that Trump’s plan for Abraham Accords 2.0 will not go as smoothly as he hopes.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia faces no imminent threat from Iran, as the latter has suffered a tremendous loss in regional dominance during the 16 months of the Israel-Hamas war. Iranian proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah are at their lowest ebb, while the chessboard of the Syrian regime under Assad has gone dead, resulting in the entire axis of resistance backed by Iran—and a symbol of Iranian power and dominance in the Middle East—being virtually dismantled. In this weakened position, Saudi Arabia faces no strict obligation to agree to Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip or to re-engage in discussions about Abraham Accords 2.0.

Additionally, Trump’s plan faces universal resistance from every corner of the world. Even American allies in Europe have rejected his heinous plan. Many African and Latin American countries have stated that Trump’s proposal is equivalent to modern-day imperialism, as Israel is an occupying force that operates on principles of apartheid and genocide. Many Asian countries have echoed similar views, condemning Trump’s imperialist plan.

Similarly, the unconditional support of the USA for Israel is the sole reason for emboldening the latter to carry out a genocidal campaign against Palestinians and engage in jingoism in the Middle East. And with the arrival of Trump, it would be naïve to believe that the USA will revisit its supportive policy towards the state of Israel. In such a gloomy scenario, the Palestinian cause must be kept alive through every available means so that the resistance and struggle for a sovereign Palestinian state continue.

Sher Ali Bukhari

The writer is a UET alumni with keen interest in Pakistan’s foreign policy.