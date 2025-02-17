Monday, February 17, 2025
Trump says his meeting with Putin 'could be very soon'
Anadolu
12:09 PM | February 17, 2025
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that his expected meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia "could be very soon."

"It could be very soon. It'll be soon," Trump told reporters.

He said Putin wants to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I think he wants to stop fighting. I see that. We spoke long and hard," Trump said.

Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also wants to end the war.

"We're moving along. We're trying to get a peace with Russia-Ukraine, and we're working very hard on it. It's a war that should have never started," he stressed.

On Feb. 12, Trump held separate phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy in a bid to end the Ukraine conflict.

