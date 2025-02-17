Monday, February 17, 2025
Two persons killed, 7 others injured over land dispute

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JAMSHORO  -  A violent clash between two groups in Jamshoro over land dispute, Sindh, has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, with seven others injured. The conflict, which began as a land dispute, escalated into gunfire, spreading fear and panic throughout the area, the police said. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Khoso and Thim Khoso. According to police reports, the situation remains tense, with law enforcement officials cordoning off the area to maintain control.

The authorities are working to defuse the situation and restore peace to the region.

