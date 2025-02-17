Monday, February 17, 2025
Uganda military chief threatens to attack eastern Congo town of Bunia

February 17, 2025
NAIROBI  -  Uganda will attack the town of Bunia in neighbouring eastern Congo unless “all forces” there surrender their arms within 24 hours, the chief of Ugandan defence forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said in a post on X on Sunday. Kainerugaba, who has a history of posting provocative comments on foreign policy, said he had the authority of President Yoweri Museveni, who is also his father. A spokesman for Uganda’s military said he could not comment on the matter. Earlier on Saturday, Kainerugaba had said, without providing evidence, that people from the Bahima ethnic group were being killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “My people, the Bahima are being attacked. That’s a very dangerous situation for those attacking my people. No one on this earth can kill my people and think he will not suffer for it!” he said. “Bunia will soon be in UPDF hands,” he said in a separate post, referring to the Uganda People’s Defence Force. Congo’s Prime Minister Judith Suminwa told Reuters on the sidelines of an African Union summit on Saturday that her government had “no comment to make” on Kainerugaba’s remarks.

