US Secretary of State Rubio makes first official visit to Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Riyadh on Monday, marking his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi news channel Al Ekhbariya confirmed the top diplomat’s arrival without providing details about his schedule in the kingdom.

The visit is the first by Rubio since he became a secretary of state in the administration of President Donald Trump last month.

The chief diplomat is expected to meet top Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to discuss regional developments, most notably a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Rubio arrived in the kingdom from Israel, where he met with senior officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.