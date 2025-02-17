WB delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss development projects

A high-level delegation from the World Bank (WB) has arrived in Pakistan to discuss economic development projects and investment opportunities, sources confirmed.

The delegation, comprising Executive Directors, will engage in discussions on strategies for implementing the recently approved Country Partnership Framework (CPF). Pakistan and the World Bank had previously signed a 10-year agreement worth $20 billion under this framework, with plans to expand the funding to $40 billion in the future.

According to sources, approximately three-quarters of the $20 billion will be provided through the International Development Association (IDA), while the remaining amount will come from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). The extended framework will focus on six key development sectors, with additional funding support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

During their visit, the delegation is expected to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and ministers of Economic Affairs, Planning and Development, and Energy.

The visit follows the recent conclusion of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation’s trip to Pakistan. During their meetings with legal representatives, the IMF mission expressed concerns over investment-related business matters that have been delayed due to untimely decision-making.