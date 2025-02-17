Zain wins Cholistan jeep rally

BAHAWALPUR - Last year’s champion Zain Mahmood, who belongs to Bahawalpur, has once again clinched first position in the final round of the prepared category of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025.

Zain Mahmood covered a distance of a 216 kilometers long track within two hours and fifty-six minutes while Meer Nadir Magsi covered the distance of the track within two hours and fifty-eight minutes. Therefore, Zain once gain has become the champion of the International Cholistan Desrert Jeep Rally 2025. He also won the title in 2024. Another racer, Meer Jaffar Magsi, got third position as he covered the 216 kilometers long track over three hours. Sahibzada Sultan got fourth position.

The prepared category race was held in two phases in Cholistan desert. The first phase was held on Friday, in which Zain Mahmood clinched first position while Meer Nadir Magsi, who has won the International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally for several times, won second position. The final phase of the internationally known motor race event was held in the Cholistan desert on Sunday. Thirty-two vehicles participated in the final phase of the rally. Two female drivers also took part in the final phase. Earlier, the administration of the jeep rally told media persons that the second phase would be kicked off from Dilwash Stadium, Derawar Fort but later, the starting point was changed and the second phase was started from Shikarwala Toba.

The center of the motor race event was Dilwash Stadium, Derawar Fort, while sports vehicles which participated in the race passed through several historical areas of Cholistan desert.

Fiqa, Shariah workshop held at IUB

The Fiqa and Shariah Department, Islamia Unviersity Bahawalpur (IUB), organized a one-day workshop on Fiqa and Shariah at the varsity auditorium. The subject of the workshop was “Research in Fiqa and Shariah”. The moderator and master trainer of the training workshop, academician of the University of Karachi, Assistant Professor Dr. Atif Aslam Rao shed light on the latest research being made by scholars on the subject of Fiqa and Shariah.

He urged research scholars to equip themselves relevant knowledge before initiating research on their subject. “Standard knowledge with references makes a research paper authentic,” he said.

President, Fiqa and Shariah Department, IUB, Prof Dr. Saeed Sheikh urged research scholars to get knowledge of the standard Urdu language and its grammar while working on their research paper. “It is noticed that some research scholars do not pay attention to the language and grammar in their research paper,” he added.

A number of senior academicians and students participated in the workshop.