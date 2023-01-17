Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of recent spree of transfers in the province, Punjab government on Monday issued the transfer orders of 15 high rank bureaucrates of grade 20, 19 and 18. According to the official notification, awaiting posting in Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari (BS-20) has been posted as Director General Religious Affairs Auqaf Punjab. Member (Judicia-VI) Board of Revenue Shahzad Saeed (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary Tourism Department. Officer on Special Duty Liaqat Ali Chatha (BS-20) has been posted as Member (Judicial-VI) Board of Revenue Punjab.

Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Muhammad Abrar Alam (BS-19) has been transferred with directions to report to parent department, Information and Culture for further orders. Muhammad Mehboob Alam BS-19, who was under transfer as Director Directorate of Women Development Department Punjab has been posted as Executive Director Director Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR). Officer on special duty Muhammad Altaf Baloch (BS-19) has been posted as Director General Strategic Coordination Board under Home Department. Secretary Tourism Department Punjab Asia Gul (BS-19), has been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD. Additional Secretary Chief Minister’s office, Zeeshan Shabir Rana (BS19) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Khanewal against a vacant post.

Director General Religious Affairs (Auqaf) Punjab, Wahid Arjmand Zia BS-19 has been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sargodha Javeria Maqbool (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, on a existing post. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Faizan Ahmad Riaz (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sargodha.

Amjad Shoaib (BS18), currently at the disposal of Director General Anti-corruption establishment department Punjab, has transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Khushab. Officer on special duty, Muhammad Sarwar (BS-18) has been posted as Director (Admin) Parks and Horticulture Authority Faisalabad.

Additional Secretary (Admn.), Information & Culture Department, Government of the PunjabNaziaJabeen(Information Group/BS-19), has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Additional Secretary (Culture), Information & Culture Department, Government of the Punjab, against the post vacated by Muhammad Mahboob Alam(BS-19). Rao ParvaizAkhtar(BS-18), under transfer as Additional Secretary (Culture), Information & Culture Department, Government of the Punjab hastransferred posted as Additional Secretary (Admn.), Information & Culture Department, Government of the Punjab, in hisown pay & scale, viceNazia Jabeen(Information Group/ BS-19), transferred. He shall continue to hold the additional charges of the posts of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab and Managing Director, Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation (PJHF), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.