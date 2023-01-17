Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarrar on Tuesday claimed that the accused in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan attack case in Wazirabad were asked to approve that either he or the PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz was behind the attack.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Mudassir and Ahsan were asked to become approvers of the notion that either he or Ms Nawaz was behind the attack”. “Both brothers are innocent and their appearance in the Lahore High Court was made possible only because he had accompanied their mother to the court”, he added.

In another tweet, he wrote, “When he went to the court with their mother, he was astonished to see how gracefully a mother had composed herself [while talking to the media]”. “I talked to her over phone and promised to get her sons out of jail soon”, he added.