peshawar - Hafiz Muhibullah, the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday at Governor House, where they discussed different subjects of mutual interest and expressed a desire to strengthen bilateral commercial ties. He congratulated Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on his appointment and hoped that as governor, he would remove impediments to boosting bilateral trade links between the two countries. The Afghan Consul General briefed the governor on bilateral trade and mutual interests. The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that he would make joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and economic operations and that in some situations he would discuss it at the federal level to remove obstacles. The meeting also covered the region’s security status, as well as trade through the Torkham Border and Angor Adda, and a lengthy conversation was had regarding promotion and better facilities for the people of both countries. Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to Governor Ghulam Ali, are Islamic brotherly neighbouring countries with shared values and customs