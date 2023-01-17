Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan was honoured with ‘Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Award for Diplomacy and International Service’ in recognition of his commitment, leadership, services and ‘for working to keep the dream alive’. The award was conferred at the 31st International Salute to the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. convened by Institute for the Advancement of Multicultural and Minority Medicine in Washington DC. Ambassador Khan said that it is an honour for him to be associated with the iconic figure of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his mission. Earlier in his opening address as Chairman, Ambassador Khan paid a glowing tribute to the great US leader.