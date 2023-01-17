Share:

LARKANA - A seven-day national anti-polio campaign has started here on Monday in five districts of Larkana division. The districts include Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore of Larkana division.

The teams visiting door-to-door in rain/flood affected areas, remote and far-flung areas of the districts to administer (OPV) the 1,178,980 children up to the age of five years.

The district health departments have deputed more than 3,380 mobile and fixed teams who would visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administer polio drops to the children up to five years. Mobile Anti-polio teams visited schools, shopping centers, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to , in rain/flood affected areas, remote areas, and rural and urban areas of the said districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the health department have appealed to the people of these districts to come forward and cooperate with mobile teams of the health department in that regard. The national anti-polio campaign will continue till January, 25.

POLIO DROPS ESSENTIAL TO PROTECT CHILDREN FROM LIFE-LONG MORBIDITY

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Monday urged parents to get their children vaccinated during the ongoing anti-polio drive that commenced today across the district.

He said that around 280,000 children were being administered polio drops in the ongoing doorto-door campaign. Administering polio drops was highly essential to protect children from life-long morbidity, the DC stressed.