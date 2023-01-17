Share:

ATTOCK - Five days long anti-polio campaign has been started in Attock district which will remain continue till 20th January. During the campaign, more than three lakh children up to the age of five years will be administered anti polio vaccine. CEO Health Attock Dr Mohsin Ashraf said that to achieve the vaccination target, mobile teams and static teams have been constituted. Mobile teams will go door to door to administer anti polio drops while static teams will be available at all the health centres and entry and exit points of the district and at bus stands and railway stations. Dr Ashraf urged parents to cooperate with the polio vaccination teams to get rid of the crippling disease.