peshawar - The five-day anti-polio campaign began on Monday across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with strict security measures in place to prevent any untoward incidents, in addition to immunisation of all children under the age of five. The vaccination drive was launched concurrently in Malakand, Kurram, Dir, Swat, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar, Orakzai, and combined districts as part of efforts to eradicate polio in the province. According to Sajjad Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, 12,603 security officers were posted in Malakand to protect the polio teams. He stated that the district police prioritised the peaceful conduct of the five-day anti-polio campaign, adding that throughout the campaign, police pickets were established throughout the division and directions were issued to keep an eye out for suspicious persons. He went on to say that a total of 12,603 police officers and officials were working with polio teams across the division, including 3,342 in Swat, 1,163 in Buner, 1,286 in Shangla, 2,263 in Lower Dir, and 2,263 in Upper Dir. A total of 1,574 people are on security duty, with 533 in Upper Chitral, 900 in Lower Chitral, and 1,542 in Bajaur. During the polio campaign, blockades were set up on internal, external, and main roadways throughout the division to keep a lookout for suspicious people. Malakand Sajjad Khan, Regional Police Officer, visited various regions of Swat district to inspect security measures and to administer polio drops to children. He issued a message to the parents, urging them to work with anti-polio teams and provide polio drops to their children under the age of five.