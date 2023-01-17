Share:

LAHORE - Australia women recorded an eight-wicket win over Pakistan women in the rain-curtailed first ODI of the three-match series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday. According to information made available here, this was Pakistan women’s second defeat in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 after they have won five of the six matches played last year in the Championship. Set a 158-run revised target on DLS after rain reduced the match to 40 overs, the home side achieved the target for the loss of two wickets in the 29th over. The half-centuries by debutant Phoebe Litchfield (78 not out, 92b, 9x4, 1x6) and captain Meg Lanning (67, 76b, 9x4) were the highlight of the first ODI. Diana Baig, who was making her comeback after missing out in the Ireland series in November last year due to shoulder injury, took the first wicket in the first over of the run-chase dismissing Beth Mooney for one. Lanning, who was too making a comeback in the side, was let go off by Muneeba Ali at point position off Fatima Sana’s bowling when the righthander was batting on six. She eventually got out caught behind of Omaima Sohail’s bowling in the 28th over. Earlier, after being put into bat in an overcast condition, Pakistan lost their opening batter Muneeba for naught in the second over of the innings with three runs on the board. Captain Bismah Maroof joined Sidra Amin, but Sidra (4 off 10 balls) was next to return back to the hut with 19 runs on the board. Pakistan were 24 for two in 6.5 overs when rain interrupted the play and when it resumed at 1225 local time, the match was reduced to 40 overs a side. Omaima Sohail was the third Pakistan’s batter to return to the pavilion with scorecard reading 38 runs. Bismah was joined by Nida Dar and both experienced batters added 46 runs for the fourth wicket. Bismah was caught behind for a 47-ball 28. That the tourists managed to score 160-8 was largely due to halfcentury from Nida. Nida brought up her 11th ODI half-century off 81 balls.