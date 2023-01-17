Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Food Department officials and police foiled a bid to smuggle flour and seized 2800 bags of flour, informed a police spokesman on Monday. Police also arrested four truck drivers and impounded their trucks being used to smuggle flour, he added. Separate cases have also been registered against the drivers while further investigation was on. According to police spokesman, the officials of the Food Department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a truckload (1365 bags of flour) and arrested the driver namely Ilyas. Similarly, the police have arrested three other truck drivers namely Imran, Shakir and Sibghat and seized 1450 flour bags from their trucks. The police spokesman said that police along with officials of Punjab Food Department were making all out efforts to bar smuggling of wheat and flour. He said strict surveillance of different routes was being conducted on daily