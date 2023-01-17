Share:

Former prime minister Imran Khan has not legalised his Bani Gala residence despite apex court’s orders, it is learnt.

Mr Khan had paid Rs1.2 million on March 3, 2020 for getting his 300-kanal Bani Gala’s house legalised. However, sources said, the Capital Development Authority had yet to hire a consultant who would deal with it and settle all the needs of ICT limits.

Documents said the PTI chief had written a letter to the then chief justice, Saqib Nisar, to draw his attention towards illegal construction in Bani Gala. The Supreme Court then ordered the CDA to regularise the houses in the area including Imran Khan's.