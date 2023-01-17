Share:

QUETTA - The Barrick Gold Corporation has initiated work on Reko Diq project in Balochistan. This was stated by Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mark Bristow while speaking at a ceremony at Chief Minister House in Quetta after signing of the Reko Diq agreement. He said engineers of the company have arrived at Reko Diq field and they have started preliminary work while the recruitment process has also been started for the project. Earlier, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and CEO of Barrick Gold signed the documents for payment of three million dollars by the company to Balochistan government as part of the agreement. The amount will be transferred to Balochistan government this month. Under the agreement, payment of royalties from the company to the province will also be started from March this year. The company will also carry out social and economic development in the project area