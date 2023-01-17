Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constructed an adventurous cycling track for fitness enthusiasts in Fatima Jinnah Park F-9 here to engage and attract a large number of visitors coming to the federal capital to enjoy its serene environment and nature in the park. Talking to APP, an official of CDA said the Islamabad Cycling Association (ICA) had demanded the authority to construct the bicycling lanes in F-9 Park to provide an alternate mode of exercise in the biggest urban park of the metropolis. He said the authority had accepted the proposal in the past and also begun planning on the initiative in collaboration with private-sector professionals.