Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Cold and windy weather conditions are likely in plain areas.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar two degree centigrade, Lahore six, Karachi thirteen, Quetta and Muzaffarabad minus three, Gilgit minus one and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, cold and dry in Jammu, partly cloudy and very cold in Leh and Baramulla.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Pulwama minus two degree centigrade, Jammu six, Leh minus thirteen, Anantnag and Baramulla minus one and Shopian zero degree centigrade