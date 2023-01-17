Share:

Another cold spell is expected to hit Karachi from January 19 (Thursday), quoting PMD.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather is to turn cold in Karachi from Thursday as more cold winds are likely to grip the port city.

The temperature of the city was recorded at 7°C in the morning in Karachi today.

Earlier, the city’s temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius Thursday morning with winds of 35 kilometre per hour blowing in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Cold and windy weather conditions are likely in plain areas.