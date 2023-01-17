Share:

TIMERGARA - On the advice of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa public service Commission, Komal Bibi, daughter of late Dsp Yousaf ali and resident of Kamangara in Talash Lower Dir, has been appointed as lecturer of home economics in Bps-17. she is the niece of former peshawar high Court registrar sher shah, Malik Ghulam Qahir, and Mali Lutf ali, as well as the cousin of Naib Tehsildar Dir Lower amjad Khan. Komal Bibi told this scribe over the phone from Talash that she qualified for the KP Public Service Commission’s competitive test through the favour of allah almighty, and she credited her achievement to the prayers of elders and teachers, as well as her hard work.