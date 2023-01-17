Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court (khuli kutchehri) in his office and heard the public complaints against various departments, here on Monday. He listened to problems of people and issued necessary instructions. On-the-spot directives were also issued for redress of complaints. He directed the departments concerned to improve the quality of service for providing maximum relief to people. The DC assured the applicants of an early resolution of their problems. The DC is hold