peshawar - Deputy Commissioner Mardan Capt (R) Abdur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Shahzeb, and Assistant Commissioner Ayesha paid a visit to the WSSCM headquarters on Monday. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) also inspected the company’s various departments while Engineer Khalil Akbar, General Manager of WSSCM, updated the DC on WSSCM activities and the development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project. The DC was informed that a modern Scientific Sanitary Landfill Site and Sewerage Treatment Plant will be developed in Mardan as part of the KPCIP project. The sanitary landfill site has been designed for efficient municipal waste management, while the sewage treatment facility will address wastewater management challenges. Municipal waste will be collected from every residence in Mardan as part of this project and repurposed for other environmentally friendly reasons. He stated that the home sewerage connections of six urban union councils will be connected with the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) project for treatment and reuse for irrigation purposes. The Deputy Commissioner was informed that, since 2016, the WSSCM has resolved 24,400 complaints out of 24,495. He stated that WSSCM collects rubbish door-to-door from Mardan while delivering safe drinking water to 5,000 users in urban Mardan. He was informed that the Right to Public Services Commission (RTS) named WSSCM the top company in solid waste management in 2021. DC Capt (R) Abdur Rahman expressed his pleasure with the briefing and stated that all available resources will be used to give the best sanitation services to Mardan residents.