FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh said that effective measures were being taken for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district. He visited the monumental buildings in different areas of Jaranwala Tehsil on Monday. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Nauman Ali and other officers also accompanied the DC. The Deputy Commissioner visited the shrine of Mirza Sahiba and offered Fateha. He also went to Gangapur and saw different parts of Sir Gangaram Haveli. He directed to take steps to maintain the identity of the historical haveli. He also saw the old clock tower in Gangapur and immediately got removed the banners and posters installed on it.