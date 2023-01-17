Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday he was shocked at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s willingness to hold talks with India.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said our stand was that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reverse constitutional position of Kashmir to its original, only then Pakistan would negotiate. “Begging for talks is not Pakistan’s policy we strongly reject this approach and Shehbaz Sharif cannot be allowed to sell Kashmir”, he added.

In an interview with the news channel Al Arabiya, PM Shehbaz asked his Indian counterpart to hold serious and sincere talks to resolve burning issues including Kashmir.

“My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir.”

In Kashmir, flagrant human rights violations were taking place day in and day out, he said adding India had usurped any semblance of autonomy, given to Kashmiris according to article 370 of the Indian constitution. The autonomy was revoked in August 2019, he added.

Minorities in India were being persecuted, he said adding, “this must stop so that message can go around the globe that India is ready to have talks.”

Shehbaz said India and Pakistan were neighbours and they have to live with each other.

“It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources. We have three wars with India and it only brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people. We have learnt our lesson and we want to live in peace provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems.”