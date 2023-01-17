Share:

LAHORE - Some factions of football in Pakistan have demanded FIFA to hold the elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) soon. Syed Ashfaq Hussain, head of PFF Coordination Committee, Sharafat Bukhari, Coordinator, and former PFF SVP Syed Zahir Shah demanded this during separate press conferences held here. Ashfaq Hussain said: “FIFA Connect is a good program, we do not oppose it, but the NC is disconnecting the game of football under this programme.” Zahir Shah said PFF elections should be conducted soon and according to Electoral College of Congress of 2015, otherwise, they will protest strongly.