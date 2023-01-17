Share:

In view with the emergence of the Pakistan People’s Party as the biggest party in the LG polls, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday the people of Karachi and Hyderabad had rejected the politics of hate.

Sharing his thoughts on the PPP’s triumph, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the with the local government elections, it had been proved the PPP was the only biggest party in the urban and rural areas of Sindh. He also expressed his gratitude to his supporters for showing “overwhelming response” in the local government elections.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari was of the view that the PPP’s victory in Karachi was the symbolic of the country’s victory, adding that by electing the PPP’s candidate, the masses had shown confidence on the Sindh government’s performance.