With each passing day, the po litical chaos in Pakistan isescalating. PTI is favoring general elections and they are of the opinion that general elections are the only solution to the ongoing political turmoil in the country. But here is the question, would PTI will be able to convince the Pakistan Democratic Movement (that is the coalition of many parties) to call for general elections in such a situation that the incumbent government (PDM) does not have a good image in public due to high inflation rate? On the other hand, the PTI chief Mr. Khan is also at the zenith of popularity, apparent from the result of by-elections. So, in this atmosphere, the decision for calling for general elections seems unlikely, however, in politics the door for negotiations is always open. The ruling party is stuck to this point that general elections will be held on its due time but PTI wants to hold the general elections earlier and this is the only demand of PTI. The ongoing speculations about the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assembly are nothing but to put more and more pressure on the PDM government to compel them to call for general elections and it seems that it is the last card Mr. Khan possesses. However interior minister Rana Sana Ullah categorically denied the perception is wrong that the PDM is afraid of general elections. Now it is the time for both the ruling and the opposition to kill their ego and sit together to solve this political deadlock for the betterment of this beloved country and for its inhabitants. ABDUL LATIF, Lahore.