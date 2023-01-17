Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs2,800 on Monday, declining to Rs184,500 from Rs187,300 of the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,401 to Rs158,179 against Rs160,580, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs144,997 from Rs147,198, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The prices of one tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,080, whereas that of 10 gram silver went down by Rs17.15 to Rs1,800.41. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,915 against previous price of $1,920, the association reported.