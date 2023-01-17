Share:

GILGIT - The government of Gilgit-Baltistan is taking mental health very seriously and for this, a steering committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary has been working regularly since last year. Talking to the media persons, Chief Secretary GB Muhiudeen Wani said, “We completely believe that one life saved is equal to saving the whole of humanity, and Insha-Allah we will stem the rising trend of suicides in the region.” He said the steering committee meets every two weeks and it has taken the following actions. Mental health awareness and its allied components have been incorporated into the existing curricula of schools. Examination results of students are to be kept private and delivered in sealed envelopes.