ATTOCK - Former SAPM Syed Zulfi Bukhari said that PTI making efforts for the development of far flung areas and prosperity of the people living in these areas. He was performing ground breaking of two roads in Pindigheb the other day. He said that construction of Nilhad to Maira Sharif 10.80 km-long road and Nilhad to Dhok Tajaal 7 km-long road would benefit thousands of people of surrounding areas. He maintained that millions had been spent on different development projects in Pindigheb, Jand and Fatehjang .