KARACHI - hbl, the largest and best bank in Pakistan, has partnered with NayaPay to facilitate real-time cross-border transaction flows into Pakistan. customers can now receive foreign remittances through hbl’s partnering money transfer agents (mTos) directly into their NayaPay account. NayaPay, a leading E-money Institution in Pakistan, enables users to open E-money accounts on their smartphones in a few simple steps and take control of their finances. With the strategic partnership between hbl and NayaPay, people across the globe can now remit funds with speed and ease to NayaPay users, who then enjoy the convenience of making all their everyday payments from the comfort of their homes through the NayaPay app and associated Visa debit card. Khaqan mohammad Khan, Global head FI and Remittance business, International banking – hbl, said, “hbl empowers its clients with increased choices, thus accelerating the pace at which our economy digitalizes. our collaboration with NayaPay will directly benefit users, enabling them with a convenient payment solution. hbl continues to innovate and offer digital products and services, that bring convenience to our clients.”