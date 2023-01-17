Share:

The high-level delegation of Russia had arrived Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss the purchase of crude oil with the Pakistani authorities and the intergovernmental session of Pakistan Russia commission would start from January 18 (Wednesday).

Sources privy to the development said Federal Minister for Commerce Ayaz Sadiq would lead the Pakistani delegation and Russian Energy Minister would lead his side. Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik would also participate in the session.

In the session, talks would be held with Russia on cheap crude oil, petrol, diesel and LNG in which relevant officials from the petroleum, economic affairs and foreign ministry divisions would be present. Besides, matters of foreign investment and mutual trade would also be discussed.