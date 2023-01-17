Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate resumed its session at Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday with its chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair The House unanimously passed a resolution recommending that teaching of Holy Quran with translation, tajweed and tafseer should be made compulsory in all universities of Pakistan for students of all disciplines, without making it part of examinations or provision of additional marks so that focus should remain on acquisition of learning and knowledge of Holy Quran. The House passed another resolution aimed at inculcating detailed and comprehensive knowledge of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the minds of the younger generations. In another resolution passed unanimously, the House recommended ways to avoid road blockages for the security of visiting foreign cricket teams. It recommended that the Government and Pakistan Cricket Board should build international standard hotels within the complex of stadiums in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Karachi with walking approach to the stadium for players and team officials. The hotels so built will not only be useful for international cricket but also PSL and important domestic matches.