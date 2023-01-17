Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) visited the central police office and called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday. The delegation paid tribute to Shaheed Head Constable Adeel Hussain of Islamabad police and handed over a check of Rs 5 lakh to IGP Islamabad for the deceased family. The delegation paid rich tributes to the bravery of the martyred Head constable Adeel Hussain who sacrificed his life while thwarting the recent suicide blast in I-10 area of Islamabad. On the occasion, IGP Islamabad thanked the delegation and said that the Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in maintaining law and order in the federal capital and no stone would be left unturned to save the life and property of the citizens.