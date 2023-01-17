Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that women officers and officials are a very important part of Punjab Police who are being appointed in various districts from the positions of SHOs, incharge investigation to District Police Chief. IG Punjab said that the recruitment quota of women in the police force will be increased by 25pc and the posting quota of women SHOs will also be enhanced according to the district. Aamir Zulfiqar said that the ratio of women in the population of Punjab province is high, while the representation in the police force is low, this deficiency will be fulfilled soon. IGP further said that problems of women police employees are well understood and all possible steps will be taken to solve them. Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal has said it is commendable to organize Provincial Women Police Conference in collaboration with Punjab Police and USIP for highlighting problems of women police officers and officials. He said that such programme not only draw attention to the important problems faced by the force but also help in formulating a plan of action to solve them. Chief Secretary Punjab said the Punjab government is ready for all possible cooperation to solve the problems of women police officers. He directed all the RPOs, DPOs to identify the problems of women police officers and personnel. IG Punjab further said that he would interact with the lady officers and discuss their problems during his visits to units and districts.