ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday pinned the badges of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to the newly promoted officers, a police public relations officer said on Monday. He said that a ceremony was held at Central Police Office in which IGP Islamabad formally pinned badges to the newly promoted SPs. The IGP congratulated the officers on their departmental promotion and urged the officers to make equal implementation of law, observance of merit and best service delivery to citizens.