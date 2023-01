Share:

LAHORE - The partnership between PSL’s franchise Islamabad United and Tetra Pak was renewed the nutrition partnership for the PSL 8, starting from Feb 13. The agreement was signed during a special ceremony hosted by the PCB. Since 2019, Tetra Pak has remained the official nutrition partner of Islamabad United for PSL making it the fifth time this year for this continued partnership. The ceremony was attended by top officials from both sides