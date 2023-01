Share:

KARACHI - Karachi recorded the coldest day of the season on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped 6°C in the metropolis, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met department said the area of Jinnah Terminal was the coldest spot in Karachi, where temperature was recorded at 4.3°C. Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the metropolis for the next couple of days, according to weather de[artement.