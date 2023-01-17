Share:

The intensity of the cold will continue today, and there is a possibility of a gradual decrease in the cold weather on Wednesday. The minimum mercury was recorded at 6.5 degrees on Monday. The city's weather remained cold and dry on Monday.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees and a maximum of 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Visibility was recorded as 3 km due to light fog in the morning.

North-easterly winds blew throughout the day in the city, while the south-westerly sea winds were partially restored in the evening.

According to the forecast of the Early Warning Center of the Meteorological Department, the current cold wave in Sindh province may continue today.

There is a possibility of a reduction in the severity of the cold from January 18, after which the minimum mercury may rise to 11 degrees again. During the next three days, the city may be under the influence of the north-easterly winds of Balochistan. However, sea winds may blow in the evening.

In Sindh lowest temperature was recorded in Mithi at 1 degree Celsius.

Air conditions remained unhealthy on Monday due to the cessation of sea breezes and the impact of Balochistan desert winds on the city. According to the Air Quality Index, Karachi was ranked fourth on the list of the most polluted cities in the world on Monday morning.