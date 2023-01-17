Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while chairing a road progress review meeting, directed that the necessary land be handed over to the pakhtunkhwa highways authority (pKha) on a priority basis for the building of the swat Motorway phase 2 and Dir Motorway. he also asked the pKha to start construction work on swat Motorway phase 2 at various locations simultaneously so that the project could be finished within the stipulated timelines. The Chief Minister urged the Communications and works Department to expedite the development of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa rural accessibility project and road building under the provincial roads Improvement project. The Chief Minister has described swat Motorway phase 2 as a vital project for developing tourism in the region, noting that it will not only allow easy access to tourist areas but will also assist generate economic chances for locals. The meeting was given a detailed update on the status of the swat Motorway phase 2, the Dir Motorway, and other road sector projects. The attendees were informed that the swat Motorway phase 2 is being built under the public private partnership format and that the contractual procedures are nearing completion, while practical work has begun on the land provided to the pakhtunkhwa highways authority. It was reported that 30km of land had been identified for the project in Tehsils Adinzai and Balambat, and that land purchase is presently underway. It is worth noting that a 30 km long Dir Motorway is being built from Chakdara Interchange to Baroon (Dir Lower) for 53 billion rupees. The meeting was informed that the pC-1 of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa rural accessibility project, valued at 69 billion rupees, had been approved by the provincial Development working party and had been presented for approval to the Central Development working party. The project would build 774 km of roads, comprising 323 km of flood-affected highways and 451 km of rural access roads. In terms of the work made so far under the provincial roads Improvement project, it was reported that two of the nine roads have been completed, while great progress has been made on the remaining seven roads, which will be completed by March of this year. The Chief Minister stated that the provincial government is working to improve overall road infrastructure to provide better transportation to inhabitants and to stimulate trade activity in the province. The meeting was attended by additional Chief secretary Ikram Ullah, principal secretary to the Chief Minister, secretary planning and Development shah Mehmood, Secretary Tourism Tahir Orakzai, DG Pakhtunkhwa highways authority, and other important authorities.