pesHaWar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday condemned the murder of senior lawyer abdul Latif afridi and termed the incident sorrowful. In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the incident and prayed to allah almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the loss with fortitude. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman also condemned the murder of former president of the supreme Court Bar association (sCBa), abdul Latif afridi. In a statement, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that the broad daylight attack on abdul Latif afridi inside peshawar Bar was the failure of the provincial government. he said that the provincial government is resigning while leaving the whole province on fire.