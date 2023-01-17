Share:

peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism authority (KpCTa) in collaboration with Tirich Mir Backpackers Club pakistan organized a musical night in connection with Chitral Day. The ceremony was attended by a significant number of Chitral students, members of civic society, and the Chief Guest, Mpa rabia Basri and showcased various traditional songs, a spectacular performance by Mohsin ali and his team, piano by Raees Ghazan, Sitar by Sariruddin, Daf by Tanver Nawab, Damdama by waqas and Dhol by hakim. The Department of sports and Youth affairs also set up stalls portraying Chitral’s rich cultural legacy to educate people about its folk traditions. an award ceremony was also organised to recognise the Chitrali people’s accomplishments in education, social service, literature, and other related fields. Hidayatullah, Zubaida sirang, Dr Inayat, afsar ali, Ejaz Ahmad, Rehmat Ali, Saifur-Rehman, and Zafarullah received prizes. sharifullah won badminton, hamad and sarwat won table tennis, rose won the chair game, and Tehsil Mastoj won the football. In the Naat competition, Attaullah took first place, followed by ahmad hassan and Aziza Qamar. Through such events, the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism authority (KpCTa) intends to contribute to and celebrate the efforts of the rich and indigenous culture and heritage revival throughout Kp for the uplift and sustainability of youth, arts, and culture.